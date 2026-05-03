Arjun Tendulkar Lands Massive T20 Mumbai League Pay Hike With Arcs Andheri Amid LSG Snub In IPL 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster Arjun Tendulkar is yet to get a game in IPL 2026, but in the midst of the ongoing season, he has already landed a deal at the Mumbai T20 League.

Arjun, son of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, was acquired by Arcs Andheri for ₹10 lakh at the 2026 T20 Mumbai League player auction.

This represents a 400 percent increase from his base price of ₹2 lakh. At the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Arjun was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹30 lakh.

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The 26-year-old had been initially acquired by Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2021 auction.

However, he didn't get to play a single IPL game until 2023, when he made his debut in the cash-rich league. The left-arm medium pacer played four games in IPL 2023, and ended up taking three wickets and scoring 13 runs.

However, he just played one game in IPL 2024, against his current side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and finished with figures of 0/22 from 2.2 overs.

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Even though he has only played limited IPL matches, Arjun has played domestic cricket regularly.

Arjun Tendulkar has taken 52 wickets from 24 First-Class matches, and has taken 26 wickets from 24 List-A matches. Arjun has also played 29 T20s, having taken 35 wickets in the shortest format.

As far his batting is concerned, Arjun has scored 685 runs in First-Class cricket, 160 runs in List-A cricket and 189 runs in T20s.

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The T20 Mumbai Leagu will also feature prominent Indian cricketers who were named Icon Players.

Suryakumar Yadav (Triumph Knights Mumbai North East), Ajinkya Rahane (North Mumbai Panthers) and Shreyas Iyer (SoBo Mumbai Falcons) are a few of them. Others include Yashasvi Jaiswal (Bandra Blasters), Shivam Dube (Arcs Andheri), Tushar Deshpande (MSC Maratha Royals) and Sarfaraz Khan (Eagle Thane Strikers).