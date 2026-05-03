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Kanker IED Blast: Four DRG Soldiers Martyred, Nation Pays Final Tribute


2026-05-03 09:03:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident on May 2, 2026, four District Reserve Guard personnel lost their lives in an IED blast along the Kanker-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh. The Jawans were attempting to defuse explosives during an anti-Naxalite operation and were later accorded full state honors in a solemn farewell.

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