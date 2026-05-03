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Kuwait’s Top Diplomat Heads to Türkiye for Talks
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s foreign minister, Jarrah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, is set to travel to Türkiye on Monday for official discussions with his counterpart, Hakan Fidan, according to diplomatic sources.
The talks are expected to focus on enhancing bilateral ties, with emphasis on strengthening existing cooperation frameworks between the two countries. Discussions are likely to cover key sectors such as defense, military collaboration, and regional connectivity, particularly in light of ongoing geopolitical developments.
During the meetings, the Turkish side is anticipated to highlight the importance of coordinated regional efforts and stronger joint initiatives to address rising challenges across the Middle East.
The agenda is also expected to include recent diplomatic efforts surrounding negotiations between the United States and Iran, with Türkiye maintaining active communication with relevant parties to support a constructive outcome and bring the conflict to an end.
Kuwait’s role in the current regional crisis is expected to be acknowledged, particularly its measured approach despite being among the countries affected by Iranian actions, which has contributed to preventing further escalation.
Another key topic will likely be maritime security, with an emphasis on restoring stable and secure navigation through critical regional waterways that have been disrupted by ongoing tensions.
The discussions are also expected to address the situation in Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including concerns over continued military actions, humanitarian conditions, and the prospects for advancing a two-state solution.
In addition, both sides are likely to review cooperation within joint initiatives such as the Peace Committee, while also addressing developments in Lebanon and the need to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation there.
Overall, the visit is seen as part of ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral relations and coordinate positions on key regional issues.
The talks are expected to focus on enhancing bilateral ties, with emphasis on strengthening existing cooperation frameworks between the two countries. Discussions are likely to cover key sectors such as defense, military collaboration, and regional connectivity, particularly in light of ongoing geopolitical developments.
During the meetings, the Turkish side is anticipated to highlight the importance of coordinated regional efforts and stronger joint initiatives to address rising challenges across the Middle East.
The agenda is also expected to include recent diplomatic efforts surrounding negotiations between the United States and Iran, with Türkiye maintaining active communication with relevant parties to support a constructive outcome and bring the conflict to an end.
Kuwait’s role in the current regional crisis is expected to be acknowledged, particularly its measured approach despite being among the countries affected by Iranian actions, which has contributed to preventing further escalation.
Another key topic will likely be maritime security, with an emphasis on restoring stable and secure navigation through critical regional waterways that have been disrupted by ongoing tensions.
The discussions are also expected to address the situation in Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including concerns over continued military actions, humanitarian conditions, and the prospects for advancing a two-state solution.
In addition, both sides are likely to review cooperation within joint initiatives such as the Peace Committee, while also addressing developments in Lebanon and the need to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation there.
Overall, the visit is seen as part of ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral relations and coordinate positions on key regional issues.
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