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Zelenskyy Unveils Military Reform Plan With Major Pay Increases
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a broad reform package for the country’s armed forces, with a key focus on raising military salaries and restructuring personnel systems.
In remarks shared on social media, Zelenskyy said that core elements of the reform had been agreed upon in recent weeks, with final details expected to be completed in May. Implementation is scheduled to begin in June, with early outcomes anticipated shortly after rollout.
“In June, the reform will begin – and the first results must already be delivered in June, particularly in the area of financial support for soldiers, sergeants, and commanders of the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.
A central component of the overhaul is a substantial pay increase, structured around what he described as fairness and performance-based criteria. Compensation will be linked to factors such as frontline duties, experience, and effectiveness.
"The minimum level must be at least 30,000 (Ukrainian) hryvnias for non-combat positions. For combat positions, it should be several times higher," he said.
The reform also introduces specialized contracts for infantry personnel, with significantly higher compensation tied to operational roles.
He explained that payments under these contracts could range between 250,000 and 400,000 hryvnias depending on mission execution.
“Approaches to staffing our units and managing personnel will be changed. I have instructed that the contract system in the Defense Forces be strengthened so that, by expanding the contract component, defined service duration terms are ensured and – starting already this year – a phased discharge from service becomes possible for those who were mobilized earlier, based on clear time-based criteria,” he also said.
Beyond salaries, the initiative aims to revise recruitment and personnel management systems, including expanding contract-based service and enabling structured demobilization for troops who have served extended periods.
Zelenskyy added that military leadership and the defense ministry have been tasked with consulting frontline commanders to refine the implementation process and incorporate operational feedback into the final design of the reforms.
In remarks shared on social media, Zelenskyy said that core elements of the reform had been agreed upon in recent weeks, with final details expected to be completed in May. Implementation is scheduled to begin in June, with early outcomes anticipated shortly after rollout.
“In June, the reform will begin – and the first results must already be delivered in June, particularly in the area of financial support for soldiers, sergeants, and commanders of the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.
A central component of the overhaul is a substantial pay increase, structured around what he described as fairness and performance-based criteria. Compensation will be linked to factors such as frontline duties, experience, and effectiveness.
"The minimum level must be at least 30,000 (Ukrainian) hryvnias for non-combat positions. For combat positions, it should be several times higher," he said.
The reform also introduces specialized contracts for infantry personnel, with significantly higher compensation tied to operational roles.
He explained that payments under these contracts could range between 250,000 and 400,000 hryvnias depending on mission execution.
“Approaches to staffing our units and managing personnel will be changed. I have instructed that the contract system in the Defense Forces be strengthened so that, by expanding the contract component, defined service duration terms are ensured and – starting already this year – a phased discharge from service becomes possible for those who were mobilized earlier, based on clear time-based criteria,” he also said.
Beyond salaries, the initiative aims to revise recruitment and personnel management systems, including expanding contract-based service and enabling structured demobilization for troops who have served extended periods.
Zelenskyy added that military leadership and the defense ministry have been tasked with consulting frontline commanders to refine the implementation process and incorporate operational feedback into the final design of the reforms.
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