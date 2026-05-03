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Kuwait Foreign Minister to Visit Türkiye
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Jarrah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is scheduled to travel to Türkiye on Monday, where he will hold discussions with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, according to sources from Turkish diplomatic channels.
During the meeting, Fidan is anticipated to address measures aimed at reinforcing existing frameworks designed to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries. The discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation and improving coordination mechanisms.
He is also expected to emphasize the significance of collaboration in the areas of military affairs, defense, and connectivity, taking into account recent regional developments. In addition, he is likely to underline the importance of unified efforts and stronger regional responsibility in responding to increasing challenges.
Fidan is expected to note that Türkiye continues to maintain ongoing communication with relevant parties in an effort to support a constructive outcome in negotiations between the United States and Iran, as well as to contribute to ending the ongoing war as soon as possible.
He is further expected to point out that Kuwait, which has been among the Gulf states most affected by Iranian attacks, has responded with restraint, helping to prevent further escalation of the conflict.
Fidan is also expected to stress the necessity of permanently ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. He is likely to add that Israel is persisting with policies that contribute to instability and heighten tensions across the region.
Additionally, the minister is expected to state that the government led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to breach the ceasefire in Gaza and engage in unlawful actions in the West Bank.
He is also expected to warn that such actions are accelerating developments that weaken prospects for a two-state solution.
During the meeting, Fidan is anticipated to address measures aimed at reinforcing existing frameworks designed to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries. The discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation and improving coordination mechanisms.
He is also expected to emphasize the significance of collaboration in the areas of military affairs, defense, and connectivity, taking into account recent regional developments. In addition, he is likely to underline the importance of unified efforts and stronger regional responsibility in responding to increasing challenges.
Fidan is expected to note that Türkiye continues to maintain ongoing communication with relevant parties in an effort to support a constructive outcome in negotiations between the United States and Iran, as well as to contribute to ending the ongoing war as soon as possible.
He is further expected to point out that Kuwait, which has been among the Gulf states most affected by Iranian attacks, has responded with restraint, helping to prevent further escalation of the conflict.
Fidan is also expected to stress the necessity of permanently ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. He is likely to add that Israel is persisting with policies that contribute to instability and heighten tensions across the region.
Additionally, the minister is expected to state that the government led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to breach the ceasefire in Gaza and engage in unlawful actions in the West Bank.
He is also expected to warn that such actions are accelerating developments that weaken prospects for a two-state solution.
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