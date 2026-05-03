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Sebastian Berwick Wins Sixty-One Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye
(MENAFN) Sebastian Berwick has secured overall victory in the 61st edition of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, finishing ahead of a field of more than 160 riders after a multi-stage race across the country.
The 26-year-old rider topped the general classification with a total time of 26 hours, 34 minutes, and 19 seconds. His consistent performance across the stages allowed him to maintain the lead through to the final day of competition.
Colombia’s Ivan Ramiro Sosa finished second overall, while Belgium’s Kamiel Bonneu placed third, rounding out the podium positions in the general standings.
The final stage of the race was won by Tom Grabbe, who completed the course in just over two hours, narrowly beating Jelle Vermoote and Stanislaw Aniolkowski in a closely contested finish.
The event is part of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Europe Tour and is classified as a ProSeries race, making it the only competition of its category held in Türkiye.
This year’s route covered more than 1,100 kilometers, stretching across several major regions including coastal cities along the Mediterranean and Aegean seas. The race began in Çeşme in Izmir province and concluded in Ankara, bringing together professional cyclists from 27 countries.
Organisers highlighted the event’s growing international profile and its role in showcasing Türkiye’s diverse geography, from coastal landscapes to inland terrain, as part of the global cycling calendar.
The 26-year-old rider topped the general classification with a total time of 26 hours, 34 minutes, and 19 seconds. His consistent performance across the stages allowed him to maintain the lead through to the final day of competition.
Colombia’s Ivan Ramiro Sosa finished second overall, while Belgium’s Kamiel Bonneu placed third, rounding out the podium positions in the general standings.
The final stage of the race was won by Tom Grabbe, who completed the course in just over two hours, narrowly beating Jelle Vermoote and Stanislaw Aniolkowski in a closely contested finish.
The event is part of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Europe Tour and is classified as a ProSeries race, making it the only competition of its category held in Türkiye.
This year’s route covered more than 1,100 kilometers, stretching across several major regions including coastal cities along the Mediterranean and Aegean seas. The race began in Çeşme in Izmir province and concluded in Ankara, bringing together professional cyclists from 27 countries.
Organisers highlighted the event’s growing international profile and its role in showcasing Türkiye’s diverse geography, from coastal landscapes to inland terrain, as part of the global cycling calendar.
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