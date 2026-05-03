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US Troop Reduction in Germany Sparks warning From Top Republicans
(MENAFN) Senior Republican lawmakers in the United States have criticised a Pentagon decision to reduce the number of American troops stationed in Germany, warning that the move could weaken deterrence against Russia.
The planned adjustment involves the withdrawal of around 5,000 personnel from the US military presence in Germany. The country currently hosts more than 36,000 active-duty US troops as part of long-standing NATO defence arrangements.
Two leading Republican figures, who chair key congressional armed services committees, argued that instead of being removed, the troops should be repositioned further east in Europe to strengthen the alliance’s defensive posture.
They warned that scaling back the US military footprint in Europe at this stage could be interpreted as a sign of reduced commitment to regional security and potentially embolden Russia.
The Pentagon, however, defended the decision, stating that it followed a comprehensive review based on operational requirements and conditions on the ground. Officials described the adjustment as part of routine force planning.
The US president also indicated that additional reductions could be considered in the future, although no specific details were provided.
German officials responded by noting that the decision had been anticipated, while also emphasizing that the presence of US forces in Germany serves both European and American strategic interests.
NATO has reportedly sought clarification from Washington regarding the scope and timeline of the changes, reflecting concern among allies about the implications for collective defence planning.
In their joint statement, the Republican lawmakers stressed that reducing forward-deployed forces before alternative capabilities are fully developed could weaken deterrence and send an unintended message to Moscow at a time of heightened geopolitical tension.
The debate highlights ongoing differences within Western policy circles over the scale and positioning of US forces in Europe amid shifting security priorities and increased defence spending commitments by NATO members.
The planned adjustment involves the withdrawal of around 5,000 personnel from the US military presence in Germany. The country currently hosts more than 36,000 active-duty US troops as part of long-standing NATO defence arrangements.
Two leading Republican figures, who chair key congressional armed services committees, argued that instead of being removed, the troops should be repositioned further east in Europe to strengthen the alliance’s defensive posture.
They warned that scaling back the US military footprint in Europe at this stage could be interpreted as a sign of reduced commitment to regional security and potentially embolden Russia.
The Pentagon, however, defended the decision, stating that it followed a comprehensive review based on operational requirements and conditions on the ground. Officials described the adjustment as part of routine force planning.
The US president also indicated that additional reductions could be considered in the future, although no specific details were provided.
German officials responded by noting that the decision had been anticipated, while also emphasizing that the presence of US forces in Germany serves both European and American strategic interests.
NATO has reportedly sought clarification from Washington regarding the scope and timeline of the changes, reflecting concern among allies about the implications for collective defence planning.
In their joint statement, the Republican lawmakers stressed that reducing forward-deployed forces before alternative capabilities are fully developed could weaken deterrence and send an unintended message to Moscow at a time of heightened geopolitical tension.
The debate highlights ongoing differences within Western policy circles over the scale and positioning of US forces in Europe amid shifting security priorities and increased defence spending commitments by NATO members.
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