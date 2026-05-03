Winners Of Baku Marathon 2026 Announced

MENAFN - AzerNews) The winners of the Baku Marathon 2026, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, have been announced,reports.

Ahmet Alkanoğlu from Türkiye secured the top spot in the men's category, becoming the first athlete to cross the finish line, followed by Ukrainian runner Vitaliy Shafar, and Yrskeldi Akerov of Kyrgyzstan, who secured third.

In the women's competition, Elena Tolstykh from Russia claimed the first place, while Azerbaijan's Anna Yusupova earned a distinguished second-place finish, with Shirin Akimbay from Kazakhstan taking third place.

The 9th edition of the marathon, welcoming runners from different countries, including Azerbaijan, the U.S., China, Germany, UK, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine, brought together 25,000 participants racing under the slogan“Win the Wind.”