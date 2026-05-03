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Russians Attack Kryvyi Rih High-Rise Building Hit
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.
“A high-rise building was hit. Emergency rescue operations and firefighting efforts have begun,” he wrote.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of a drone attack.Read also: Attack on civilian transport in Kherson: Injury toll climbs to five, one dead
As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, May 2, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.
Photo: unsplash
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