Defense Forces Strike Russian Kalibr Carrier, The Ship Karakurt, In Primorsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The president announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, as a result of a joint operation by the SSU, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, and the State Border Guard Service, the following Russian targets were struck:



the Karakurt-class missile ship;

a patrol boat; a tanker belonging to the shadow oil fleet.

The infrastructure of the aggressor country's oil-loading port also sustained significant damage.

Zelensky thanked all the soldiers who participated in the operation for their coordinated efforts. Each such result, he emphasized, limits Russia's potential in the war.

“I have also approved additional, entirely justified responses by the Security Service of Ukraine to Russian strikes on our cities and villages,” the president stated.

He stressed that Russia could end this war at any moment. Prolonging it, however, will only lead to an escalation of Ukraine's defensive operations.

SSU drones hit one of Russia's largest oil refineries more than 1,500 km from Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces struck two vessels of the Russian Federation's shadow oil flee at the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk.