Torkham Border Closure Sparks Crisis: JUI Demands Trade Revival, Dignified Return Of Afghan Refugees

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber: JUI leaders criticize Torkham border closure, call for dignified return of Afghan refugees

Leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) have strongly criticized the prolonged closure of the Pak-Afghan Torkham border, linking it to rising unemployment, inflation, and insecurity in the region, and calling for immediate measures to ease public hardships.

Addressing a press conference at the District Press Club Khyber in Landi Kotal, JUI leaders including Mufti Ejaz Shinwari, acting Ameer Landi Kotal Muhammad Ahmad Banuri alias Bacha Ji, General Secretary Maulana Azeem Shah, Qari Nazeem Gul Shinwari, Maulana Azmat Shinwari, Qari Musarrat, and Qari Waqar Ahmad expressed concern over what they termed the“irresponsible attitude” of the government.

They stated that the continued closure of the border has severely affected the local economy, leading to increased unemployment and price hikes, while both federal and provincial governments remain silent on critical border issues with Afghanistan.

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According to the speakers, the situation is taking a toll on ordinary citizens on both sides of the border and constitutes a violation of basic human rights.

The leaders urged authorities to separate trade from political matters and immediately resume import and export activities to stabilize the local economy. They emphasized that political disputes should not result in the closure of vital trade routes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Ejaz Shinwari termed the ongoing crackdown against Afghan refugees“illegal and unethical,” calling for a clear and organized mechanism to ensure their peaceful and dignified repatriation.

He highlighted that Afghan families are facing serious difficulties due to arbitrary arrests in markets, while some elements are allegedly exploiting the situation for financial gain.

He further noted that the repatriation process remains slow, worsening the plight of refugees and disrupting the border clearance system.“On one hand, refugees are being deported, and on the other, trucks loaded with their household belongings remain stranded on roads for weeks, reflecting administrative failure,” he added.

Maulana Azmat Shinwari described the situation on the Pak-Afghan highway, where refugees are seen waiting in queues stretching over 17 kilometers, as“deeply humiliating.”

He proposed establishing registration points at the district level to streamline data collection and spare refugees from prolonged waiting at the Torkham border.

The JUI leaders concluded by stressing that Afghan refugees, who have lived in Pakistan for decades, deserve a respectful, transparent, and well-managed return process to help strengthen trust and relations between the two countries.