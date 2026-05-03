Minister Of Municipality Meets Ambassador Of South Sudan
Doha: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met on Sunday, May 3, 2026, with Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan to the State of Qatar, HE Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in areas of mutual interest.
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