Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of Municipality Meets Ambassador Of South Sudan

Minister Of Municipality Meets Ambassador Of South Sudan


2026-05-03 08:01:41
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met on Sunday, May 3, 2026, with Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan to the State of Qatar, HE Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in areas of mutual interest.

MENAFN03052026000063011010ID1111063965



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search