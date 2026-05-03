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Drugmaker Appeals to Supreme Court Over Limits on Abortion Pill Access
(MENAFN) The pharmaceutical company that manufactures the abortion drug mifepristone has asked the US Supreme Court to step in after a lower court imposed restrictions on how the medication can be obtained, according to reports.
A recent ruling by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily reinstated a requirement that abortion pills be obtained in person, reversing earlier federal guidance that had expanded access through mail delivery.
The restriction could limit access to medication abortion in states where abortion is banned, as mifepristone is the most widely used method for terminating pregnancies in the United States.
In 2023, federal regulators had allowed the drug to be prescribed through telemedicine, enabling patients to receive it by mail or at pharmacies without an in-person visit.
The appeals court said in its order that allowing remote access to the drug could conflict with state-level abortion restrictions, including Louisiana’s laws defining legal personhood from conception.
The ruling, which originated from a lawsuit filed by Louisiana, will remain in place while the case continues through the courts.
On Saturday, Danco Laboratories asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block the lower court’s decision and restore nationwide access to the pill while litigation proceeds.
A recent ruling by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily reinstated a requirement that abortion pills be obtained in person, reversing earlier federal guidance that had expanded access through mail delivery.
The restriction could limit access to medication abortion in states where abortion is banned, as mifepristone is the most widely used method for terminating pregnancies in the United States.
In 2023, federal regulators had allowed the drug to be prescribed through telemedicine, enabling patients to receive it by mail or at pharmacies without an in-person visit.
The appeals court said in its order that allowing remote access to the drug could conflict with state-level abortion restrictions, including Louisiana’s laws defining legal personhood from conception.
The ruling, which originated from a lawsuit filed by Louisiana, will remain in place while the case continues through the courts.
On Saturday, Danco Laboratories asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block the lower court’s decision and restore nationwide access to the pill while litigation proceeds.
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