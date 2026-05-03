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Ukraine-Greece Naval Drone Deal Stalls Over Control of Technology Use
(MENAFN) Talks between Greece and Ukraine over a joint naval drone production project have reportedly stalled after disagreements over control of how the technology would be used, according to media reports.
Under an earlier understanding reached in November, Ukraine was expected to provide components for naval drones to be assembled in Greek shipyards, while Greek firms would produce key electronic and optical systems. The project aimed to develop an upgraded version of Ukraine’s Magura-type attack drones used in its operations against Russia.
However, reports say negotiations broke down after Ukrainian officials insisted on retaining influence over how Greece’s military could deploy the drones. Greek authorities rejected the condition, according to the same reports.
Greek media also suggested that Athens viewed the demand as linked to broader regional dynamics involving Türkiye, with which Greece has longstanding disputes. The condition was seen by some in Greece as an attempt by Ukraine to balance relations with Ankara.
The disagreement comes amid wider tensions in the region, where Greece and Türkiye have clashed diplomatically over defense cooperation initiatives, including EU-related drone defense programs.
Türkiye, meanwhile, has positioned itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict by hosting peace talks in previous years and has also criticized certain Ukrainian military actions near its maritime areas.
Under an earlier understanding reached in November, Ukraine was expected to provide components for naval drones to be assembled in Greek shipyards, while Greek firms would produce key electronic and optical systems. The project aimed to develop an upgraded version of Ukraine’s Magura-type attack drones used in its operations against Russia.
However, reports say negotiations broke down after Ukrainian officials insisted on retaining influence over how Greece’s military could deploy the drones. Greek authorities rejected the condition, according to the same reports.
Greek media also suggested that Athens viewed the demand as linked to broader regional dynamics involving Türkiye, with which Greece has longstanding disputes. The condition was seen by some in Greece as an attempt by Ukraine to balance relations with Ankara.
The disagreement comes amid wider tensions in the region, where Greece and Türkiye have clashed diplomatically over defense cooperation initiatives, including EU-related drone defense programs.
Türkiye, meanwhile, has positioned itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict by hosting peace talks in previous years and has also criticized certain Ukrainian military actions near its maritime areas.
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