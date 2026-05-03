'Selling Out Taiwan' Could Hurt US Credibility, Alliances: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 3 (IANS) There could be geopolitical and economic consequences if US President Donald Trump were to compromise on Taiwan during any future engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the European Times said in a report.

According to the European Times report, "the stakes extend far beyond the ceremonial optics of a summit", warning that any move to dilute support for Taiwan could have far-reaching implications for US global standing.

"If Trump were to compromise Taiwan's security or international standing, the costs would reverberate across US credibility, alliances, and domestic politics.”

The European Times report highlights that Taiwan remains central to America's strategic posture in Asia. It notes, "Taiwan is the litmus test", adding that if Washington signals that "Taiwan's democracy can be bargained away", key allies such as Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines may begin to question US security guarantees. Such doubts, the report warns, could“embolden Beijing and destabilise the Indo Pacific.”

Beyond security concerns, the publication also underscores Taiwan's economic importance, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing. "Taiwan is not only a democracy but also the beating heart of global semiconductor production," it said, cautioning that any US retreat could expose critical industries to Chinese leverage and weaken America's technological competitiveness.

"Trump's own economic agenda, premised on technological competitiveness, would be undercut if Beijing gained control over Taiwan's chip industry. Selling out Taiwan would mean surrendering a strategic asset that underpins both US national security and economic resilience," the report stated.

The report further touches on domestic political implications for Trump. It states that his political image of being tough on China could suffer, noting: "Any perception that he conceded Taiwan's autonomy would be seized upon by opponents as evidence of weakness." It adds that bipartisan support for Taiwan in the US Congress could trigger backlash if policy shifts occur.

On the ideological front, the report argues that Taiwan represents a democratic counterpoint to China's system. It warns,“If Trump trades away Taiwan's dignity, he forfeits America's moral authority to champion freedom elsewhere," suggesting long-term reputational damage.

"Trump would not only lose leverage in future negotiations but also embolden Beijing to press harder on other fronts, from trade disputes to military expansion," the report said.

The European Times report held that "Trump's meeting with Xi is not just another diplomatic encounter", but a defining test of US commitment. It cautions that "selling out Taiwan would mean sacrificing strategic credibility, economic security, political capital, and moral authority," emphasising that the risks involved are both immediate and enduring.