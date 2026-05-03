UK Envoy Says Journalists In Afghanistan Continue Vital Work Despite Challenges

Marking World Press Freedom Day, he said Afghan reporters play a crucial role in highlighting public concerns and giving voice to vulnerable communities whose needs might otherwise go unheard.

Lindsay, who recently met journalists in Kabul, stressed the importance of protecting freedom of expression and ensuring media can operate without fear of intimidation or repression.

His remarks come as authorities have imposed sweeping limits on media activity, including raids on newsrooms, arrests of journalists, and the suspension of outlets across the country.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Afghanistan remains one of the most challenging environments for media, with rising censorship, intimidation, and financial pressure forcing many outlets to close or relocate.

RSF also highlights the worsening situation for female journalists, many of whom have been excluded from work, restricted in public participation, or forced into exile, sharply reducing women's representation in media.

UNICEF and other United Nations bodies warn that restrictions on media and information access have broader social consequences, particularly for education, awareness, and community resilience.

They note that limiting independent journalism reduces access to reliable information, affecting vulnerable groups and weakening the ability of communities to respond to humanitarian and social challenges.

Analysts say the combination of political restrictions, economic hardship, and declining international support is pushing Afghanistan's media sector into a prolonged crisis, threatening its long-term survival.