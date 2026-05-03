UN's Bennett Says Afghanistan Media Hit Hard By Funding Cuts

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Richard Bennett said media in Afghanistan are facing severe financial strain alongside political and security restrictions, weakening their ability to operate independently.

In a statement marking World Press Freedom Day on May 3, he said Afghan journalists-both inside the country and in exile-continue to work under extremely difficult conditions despite mounting challenges.

Bennett stressed that journalists remain on the front lines of exposing human rights violations and ensuring public access to information, making their work essential despite growing risks.

He warned that declining international financial and technical support has significantly reduced media capacity, limiting safe operations, access to information, and independent reporting.

The UN expert called on the international community to increase funding and technical assistance to sustain independent journalism and support Afghan reporters both domestically and abroad.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Afghanistan remains among the most restrictive environments for media, with a sharp decline in press freedom in recent years.

RSF reports that many outlets have shut down or are operating under strict controls, while journalists increasingly face censorship, intimidation, and economic hardship, forcing widespread self-censorship.

The organization also highlights the situation of female journalists, noting that many have been barred from working, restricted in public life, or forced into exile, significantly reducing women's voices in media.

UNICEF and the United Nations have warned that broader restrictions on women and civil society in Afghanistan are having long-term impacts on social development and access to information.

UN officials say limitations on education, employment, and public participation have compounded challenges for women, including female journalists, further shrinking independent civic space.

World Press Freedom Day highlights the role of independent journalism in protecting human rights, while global trends show increasing pressure on media due to conflict, funding cuts, and political control.

Analysts say Afghanistan's media sector faces a dual crisis of tightening restrictions and declining international support, threatening the survival of independent outlets and access to reliable information.

Bennett emphasized that without urgent international support, Afghanistan risks losing its remaining independent media, undermining transparency, accountability, and the protection of fundamental rights.