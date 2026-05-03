Çelebi Aviation Expands Into Kenya's Cargo Market

Dhaka: Turkey-based ground handling and aviation services provider Çelebi Aviation has entered the Kenyan air cargo market, marking a significant expansion of its footprint across Africa.

The move follows its acquisition of Transglobal Cargo Centre Ltd earlier this year, a deal valued at around USD 40 million. The company operates at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where it provides cargo handling, warehousing, and ground services.

Çelebi said, the expansion represents a strategic step into high-growth aviation markets, strengthening its focus on regions with rising air freight demand. The company highlighted Africa as a key area for long-term investment, citing increasing trade flows and airport development projects across the continent.

Industry officials said, the Kenyan entry is part of a broader shift by global aviation service providers seeking opportunities in emerging logistics hubs, particularly in East Africa, where air cargo demand has been steadily growing.

The company previously operated in Tanzania at Julius Nyerere International Airport but exited the market this year, stating it would focus on countries offering stronger long-term growth potential.

With its entry into Kenya, Çelebi joins a competitive ground handling market at one of East Africa's busiest aviation gateways, reinforcing Nairobi's role as a regional cargo and logistics hub.

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