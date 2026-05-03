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Explosion Near Gas Station In Dnipropetrovsk Region: Children From Damaged Bus Evacuated To Zatyshne Community

Explosion Near Gas Station In Dnipropetrovsk Region: Children From Damaged Bus Evacuated To Zatyshne Community


2026-05-03 06:03:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council.

“About 40 children from the bus are already in the Zatyshne community. The community is preparing hot meals. They are waiting for the parents from Zaporizhzhia. Those who cannot be picked up today will stay overnight in the community,” the message reads.

Currently, locals are trying to support the children, who were traveling by bus to the Ivano-Frankivsk region for a vacation, and stabilize their condition.

Read also: Attack on civilian transport in Kherson: Injury toll climbs to five, one dead

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops' shells hit near a gas station in the Krynychky community, wounding six people. Among the victims are a child and a pregnant woman. As a result of the attack, a truck caught fire, and a bus carrying about 40 children was damaged.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

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