German Institute Chief Warns Of Significant Risks To Economy Due To US Tariffs
Fuest fears serious consequences should the European Union retaliate to tariffs recently announced by US President Donald Trump, according to (dpa).
"If this turns into a new trade war, Germany faces a recession in 2026," Fuest told the Bild newspaper in comments published on Sunday.
Trump said on Friday he will raise tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the EU to 25% starting next week, accusing the bloc of failing to comply with a trade agreement and escalating a long-running trans-Atlantic trade dispute.
Fuest said that the planned tariff increases would hit the German automotive industry at a time when it was already facing difficulties.
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