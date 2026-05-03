Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
German Institute Chief Warns Of Significant Risks To Economy Due To US Tariffs

German Institute Chief Warns Of Significant Risks To Economy Due To US Tariffs


2026-05-03 06:02:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the Munich-based ifo Institute Clemens Fuest has warned of significant risks to the German economy amid the threat of new US tariffs.

Fuest fears serious consequences should the European Union retaliate to tariffs recently announced by US President Donald Trump, according to (dpa).

"If this turns into a new trade war, Germany faces a recession in 2026," Fuest told the Bild newspaper in comments published on Sunday.

Trump said on Friday he will raise tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the EU to 25% starting next week, accusing the bloc of failing to comply with a trade agreement and escalating a long-running trans-Atlantic trade dispute.

Fuest said that the planned tariff increases would hit the German automotive industry at a time when it was already facing difficulties.

MENAFN03052026000067011011ID1111063734



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search