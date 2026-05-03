Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Occupation Forces In Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A Palestinian was martyred Sunday, May 3, 2026, after being shot by Israeli occupation forces east of Gaza City.

Israeli occupation forces continued to violate the ceasefire agreement by carrying out shelling and opening fire in various areas across the Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation artillery shelled Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza and renewed its targeting of areas in the eastern part of the city, while Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire in the same area.

The artillery shelling also struck the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, as gunfire and shelling continued in the eastern parts of Khan Younis in the south and in central areas of the Strip.

Earlier today, a Palestinian child was martyred from injuries sustained when he was targeted by an Israeli drone in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The death toll from the Israeli occupation offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 72,608 martyrs and 172,445 wounded.