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Beijing Condemns Taiwan Leader’s Unannounced Africa Visit
(MENAFN) China has sharply criticized Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te following his unexpected trip to Eswatini, accusing him of undermining Beijing’s one-China principle, according to official statements.
The criticism came after Lai reportedly traveled aboard an Eswatini government aircraft to the southern African nation without prior public notice. The visit had initially been planned for late April but was reportedly disrupted when several countries denied overflight permissions to his original chartered plane, a move Taipei attributed to pressure from Beijing.
Despite the setback, Lai proceeded with the trip using alternative arrangements. Eswatini—formerly known as Swaziland—remains one of a small number of countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan and is its only remaining ally in Africa.
In response, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office issued a strongly worded statement, labeling Lai a “troublemaker” and criticizing his decision to travel abroad during a period of domestic challenges, including a recent earthquake on the island.
The office also used particularly harsh language, stating:
“Lai Ching-te's despicable actions, like a rat crossing the street, will inevitably be ridiculed by the international community... Lai Ching-te’s disregard for the safety of the people and his wanton deception of the public will surely be spurned by the vast majority of Taiwanese compatriots. The so-called ‘diplomatic achievements’ that Lai Ching-te painstakingly fabricated are nothing but trickery and a laughing stock,”
Lai responded publicly, asserting that Taiwan “will never be deterred by external pressures,” and emphasizing that the island would continue engaging internationally despite challenges.
Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council also rejected Beijing’s remarks, describing them as “fishwife’s gutter talk” and dismissing them as unproductive.
China continues to view Taiwan as part of its territory and has maintained that reunification remains its goal, while also indicating it does not rule out the use of force to achieve it.
The criticism came after Lai reportedly traveled aboard an Eswatini government aircraft to the southern African nation without prior public notice. The visit had initially been planned for late April but was reportedly disrupted when several countries denied overflight permissions to his original chartered plane, a move Taipei attributed to pressure from Beijing.
Despite the setback, Lai proceeded with the trip using alternative arrangements. Eswatini—formerly known as Swaziland—remains one of a small number of countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan and is its only remaining ally in Africa.
In response, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office issued a strongly worded statement, labeling Lai a “troublemaker” and criticizing his decision to travel abroad during a period of domestic challenges, including a recent earthquake on the island.
The office also used particularly harsh language, stating:
“Lai Ching-te's despicable actions, like a rat crossing the street, will inevitably be ridiculed by the international community... Lai Ching-te’s disregard for the safety of the people and his wanton deception of the public will surely be spurned by the vast majority of Taiwanese compatriots. The so-called ‘diplomatic achievements’ that Lai Ching-te painstakingly fabricated are nothing but trickery and a laughing stock,”
Lai responded publicly, asserting that Taiwan “will never be deterred by external pressures,” and emphasizing that the island would continue engaging internationally despite challenges.
Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council also rejected Beijing’s remarks, describing them as “fishwife’s gutter talk” and dismissing them as unproductive.
China continues to view Taiwan as part of its territory and has maintained that reunification remains its goal, while also indicating it does not rule out the use of force to achieve it.
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