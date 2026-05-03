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Iran Proposes New Peace Plan as Tensions with US Persist
(MENAFN) Iran has put forward a new set of peace proposals aimed at resolving ongoing tensions, with a senior official stating that responsibility for the next step now lies with Washington, according to reports.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran had submitted a detailed plan through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator, emphasizing that “the ball is in the US court.” His remarks come as previous ceasefire efforts have failed to produce a lasting agreement, with both sides accusing each other of presenting unacceptable conditions.
Diplomatic efforts have been further strained by continued instability in the region, including disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and renewed military activity in Lebanon.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has submitted its plan to Pakistan as the mediator with the aim of permanently ending the imposed war, and now the ball is in the US court to choose between a diplomatic solution or a continuation of the confrontational approach,” Gharibabadi said.
According to reports, Iran’s proposal includes multiple conditions such as security guarantees, the withdrawal of US forces from the region, lifting of sanctions, and a comprehensive end to hostilities “on all fronts,” including Lebanon. Additional elements reportedly involve compensation claims and revised arrangements governing the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump indicated that he would review the proposal but expressed skepticism about its acceptability, stating that he could not “imagine that it would be acceptable.” He has previously voiced dissatisfaction with Iran’s demands and warned of possible escalation, saying he could “blast the hell out of them and finish them forever.”
Washington has continued to insist that Iran fully dismantle its nuclear program and relinquish its enriched uranium stockpiles—conditions Tehran has rejected, maintaining that its nuclear activities are intended for civilian purposes.
Despite ongoing diplomatic exchanges, uncertainty remains high, with global energy markets reacting to the situation. Oil prices have recently climbed past $120 per barrel, reflecting concerns over prolonged instability.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran had submitted a detailed plan through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator, emphasizing that “the ball is in the US court.” His remarks come as previous ceasefire efforts have failed to produce a lasting agreement, with both sides accusing each other of presenting unacceptable conditions.
Diplomatic efforts have been further strained by continued instability in the region, including disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and renewed military activity in Lebanon.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has submitted its plan to Pakistan as the mediator with the aim of permanently ending the imposed war, and now the ball is in the US court to choose between a diplomatic solution or a continuation of the confrontational approach,” Gharibabadi said.
According to reports, Iran’s proposal includes multiple conditions such as security guarantees, the withdrawal of US forces from the region, lifting of sanctions, and a comprehensive end to hostilities “on all fronts,” including Lebanon. Additional elements reportedly involve compensation claims and revised arrangements governing the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump indicated that he would review the proposal but expressed skepticism about its acceptability, stating that he could not “imagine that it would be acceptable.” He has previously voiced dissatisfaction with Iran’s demands and warned of possible escalation, saying he could “blast the hell out of them and finish them forever.”
Washington has continued to insist that Iran fully dismantle its nuclear program and relinquish its enriched uranium stockpiles—conditions Tehran has rejected, maintaining that its nuclear activities are intended for civilian purposes.
Despite ongoing diplomatic exchanges, uncertainty remains high, with global energy markets reacting to the situation. Oil prices have recently climbed past $120 per barrel, reflecting concerns over prolonged instability.
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