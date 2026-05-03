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JPMorgan Executive Faces Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Misconduct
(MENAFN) According to reports, a lawsuit has been filed in New York alleging serious misconduct by a senior executive at JPMorgan Chase, involving claims of coercion and abuse toward a junior employee.
As stated by reports, the executive, identified in filings as Lorna Hajdini, is accused by a former colleague of engaging in non-consensual conduct and using her senior position to exert pressure over his employment and career progression. The plaintiff, referred to in court documents as “John Doe,” claims the alleged behavior began after she joined his team in 2024 and escalated over time.
According to reports, the lawsuit alleges that the executive made threats tied to professional consequences, which the accuser says were used to force compliance. The filing also includes claims of repeated inappropriate conduct and coercion.
As stated by reports, specific alleged statements and descriptions of conduct are included in the legal complaint, though these remain allegations and have not been tested in court.
According to reports, JPMorgan Chase has denied the claims and stated that internal review found no supporting evidence for the allegations.
Court filings in the New York State court system confirm that a summons and complaint have been submitted in New York County Supreme Court, listing both the executive and JPMorgan Chase as defendants, though detailed substantiation of the claims is not included in the publicly available docket information.
As stated by reports, the case adds to ongoing legal and reputational scrutiny surrounding major financial institutions, though the matter remains in the early stages of litigation and has not resulted in any judicial findings.
As stated by reports, the executive, identified in filings as Lorna Hajdini, is accused by a former colleague of engaging in non-consensual conduct and using her senior position to exert pressure over his employment and career progression. The plaintiff, referred to in court documents as “John Doe,” claims the alleged behavior began after she joined his team in 2024 and escalated over time.
According to reports, the lawsuit alleges that the executive made threats tied to professional consequences, which the accuser says were used to force compliance. The filing also includes claims of repeated inappropriate conduct and coercion.
As stated by reports, specific alleged statements and descriptions of conduct are included in the legal complaint, though these remain allegations and have not been tested in court.
According to reports, JPMorgan Chase has denied the claims and stated that internal review found no supporting evidence for the allegations.
Court filings in the New York State court system confirm that a summons and complaint have been submitted in New York County Supreme Court, listing both the executive and JPMorgan Chase as defendants, though detailed substantiation of the claims is not included in the publicly available docket information.
As stated by reports, the case adds to ongoing legal and reputational scrutiny surrounding major financial institutions, though the matter remains in the early stages of litigation and has not resulted in any judicial findings.
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