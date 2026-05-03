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Air Strikes Claim Civilian Lives in Russia–Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) On Sunday, both Russia and Ukraine leveled accusations against one another over the deaths of civilians following overnight aerial assaults. Each side reported casualties and damage, highlighting the ongoing intensity of the conflict.
In Ukraine’s Odesa region, regional military administration chief Oleh Kiper reported via Telegram that Russian attacks resulted in two fatalities and left five others wounded. "The enemy continues to strike at the civil and port infrastructure of the Odesa region. Unfortunately, two people were killed and five others were injured," he said, emphasizing the continued targeting of key infrastructure.
In a separate Telegram message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces had successfully targeted two oil tankers at the Russian port of Novorossiysk.
"Our soldiers continue to apply sanctions against the Russian shadow oil fleet – they hit two such vessels in the water area of the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk," he wrote, underscoring Ukraine’s countermeasures against Russian maritime assets.
Meanwhile, in Russia, Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported that a Ukrainian drone strike resulted in the death of a civilian. According to his statement, air defense systems intercepted several incoming drones. "Today, over the Moscow region, air defense forces and electronic warfare assets shot down 6 enemy drones," he said. "Unfortunately, in the village of Chernevo in the Volokolamsk district, a 77-year-old man was killed."
Elsewhere, Vasily Anokhin, the Governor of Russia’s Smolensk region, shared on the Russian social media platform Max that a Ukrainian drone attack had injured two adults and a child, adding to the growing number of civilian casualties on both sides.
In Ukraine’s Odesa region, regional military administration chief Oleh Kiper reported via Telegram that Russian attacks resulted in two fatalities and left five others wounded. "The enemy continues to strike at the civil and port infrastructure of the Odesa region. Unfortunately, two people were killed and five others were injured," he said, emphasizing the continued targeting of key infrastructure.
In a separate Telegram message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces had successfully targeted two oil tankers at the Russian port of Novorossiysk.
"Our soldiers continue to apply sanctions against the Russian shadow oil fleet – they hit two such vessels in the water area of the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk," he wrote, underscoring Ukraine’s countermeasures against Russian maritime assets.
Meanwhile, in Russia, Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported that a Ukrainian drone strike resulted in the death of a civilian. According to his statement, air defense systems intercepted several incoming drones. "Today, over the Moscow region, air defense forces and electronic warfare assets shot down 6 enemy drones," he said. "Unfortunately, in the village of Chernevo in the Volokolamsk district, a 77-year-old man was killed."
Elsewhere, Vasily Anokhin, the Governor of Russia’s Smolensk region, shared on the Russian social media platform Max that a Ukrainian drone attack had injured two adults and a child, adding to the growing number of civilian casualties on both sides.
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