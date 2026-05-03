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India-Russia BrahMos Joint Venture Reports Strong Revenue Growth
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Indo-Russian defense collaboration BrahMos Aerospace has recorded its highest-ever annual revenue, driven by rising global demand for its supersonic missile systems.
As stated by reports, the organization posted earnings of approximately $548 million for the 2025–26 financial year, marking a significant increase compared with the previous year. This growth reflects a nearly 50% rise in revenue, according to defense industry data cited by Indian officials.
According to reports, the company’s performance has been boosted by new international export agreements signed during the same period, with additional deals contributing hundreds of millions of dollars in projected revenue.
As stated by reports, discussions are also underway for a potential major defense contract with Vietnam. The agreement is expected to include coastal defense missile systems, training support, logistics, and an initial missile supply package, with estimated value exceeding $600 million.
According to reports, the deal is expected to be finalized during an upcoming high-level diplomatic visit, pending final approvals from involved parties. Defense cooperation between India and Russia reportedly remains a key factor in enabling such export arrangements.
As stated by reports, the Philippines has already become an earlier international customer for the BrahMos system, reflecting the growing export footprint of the missile platform in Southeast Asia.
According to reports, the continued expansion of BrahMos exports highlights increasing global interest in supersonic cruise missile technology and the strengthening of defense-industrial cooperation between India and Russia.
As stated by reports, the organization posted earnings of approximately $548 million for the 2025–26 financial year, marking a significant increase compared with the previous year. This growth reflects a nearly 50% rise in revenue, according to defense industry data cited by Indian officials.
According to reports, the company’s performance has been boosted by new international export agreements signed during the same period, with additional deals contributing hundreds of millions of dollars in projected revenue.
As stated by reports, discussions are also underway for a potential major defense contract with Vietnam. The agreement is expected to include coastal defense missile systems, training support, logistics, and an initial missile supply package, with estimated value exceeding $600 million.
According to reports, the deal is expected to be finalized during an upcoming high-level diplomatic visit, pending final approvals from involved parties. Defense cooperation between India and Russia reportedly remains a key factor in enabling such export arrangements.
As stated by reports, the Philippines has already become an earlier international customer for the BrahMos system, reflecting the growing export footprint of the missile platform in Southeast Asia.
According to reports, the continued expansion of BrahMos exports highlights increasing global interest in supersonic cruise missile technology and the strengthening of defense-industrial cooperation between India and Russia.
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