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Pentagon Expands AI Integration Through Deals with Major Tech Firms
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has announced agreements with several leading artificial intelligence companies to integrate advanced AI systems into its classified military networks, according to reports.
The US Department of War has been in ongoing discussions with major technology firms since the beginning of the year as part of a broader effort to expand the use of artificial intelligence in military operations and reduce reliance on a limited number of providers.
The initiative is moving forward despite concerns raised by some experts about whether AI systems can consistently comply with laws of war and whether their deployment could raise privacy risks for civilians during peacetime operations.
According to reports, agreements have been reached with companies including SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Oracle. These systems are intended for what officials describe as “lawful operational use.”
The Pentagon stated that AI tools will be integrated into high-level defense networks known as Impact Level 6 and Impact Level 7 systems. The goal is to improve data processing, enhance situational awareness, and support military decision-making in complex operational environments.
Officials also reported significant adoption of the department’s internal AI platform, stating that it has been used by more than 1.3 million personnel over the past five months, generating large volumes of prompts and automated outputs. The system is said to have reduced the time required for certain tasks from months to days.
In a separate development, the US Navy has reportedly awarded a $100 million contract to AI company Domino Data Lab to support efforts related to countering naval mines in strategically sensitive waters. According to reports, the system is intended to accelerate the analysis of data from multiple sensors, improving detection capabilities for underwater drones operating in contested maritime areas.
A company representative stated in an interview that the platform enables faster training, governance, and deployment of AI systems at the speed required for such environments, while analysts note that Washington is increasingly relying on AI-driven data processing to enhance military responsiveness.
The US Department of War has been in ongoing discussions with major technology firms since the beginning of the year as part of a broader effort to expand the use of artificial intelligence in military operations and reduce reliance on a limited number of providers.
The initiative is moving forward despite concerns raised by some experts about whether AI systems can consistently comply with laws of war and whether their deployment could raise privacy risks for civilians during peacetime operations.
According to reports, agreements have been reached with companies including SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Oracle. These systems are intended for what officials describe as “lawful operational use.”
The Pentagon stated that AI tools will be integrated into high-level defense networks known as Impact Level 6 and Impact Level 7 systems. The goal is to improve data processing, enhance situational awareness, and support military decision-making in complex operational environments.
Officials also reported significant adoption of the department’s internal AI platform, stating that it has been used by more than 1.3 million personnel over the past five months, generating large volumes of prompts and automated outputs. The system is said to have reduced the time required for certain tasks from months to days.
In a separate development, the US Navy has reportedly awarded a $100 million contract to AI company Domino Data Lab to support efforts related to countering naval mines in strategically sensitive waters. According to reports, the system is intended to accelerate the analysis of data from multiple sensors, improving detection capabilities for underwater drones operating in contested maritime areas.
A company representative stated in an interview that the platform enables faster training, governance, and deployment of AI systems at the speed required for such environments, while analysts note that Washington is increasingly relying on AI-driven data processing to enhance military responsiveness.
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