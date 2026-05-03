403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Says Hundreds of Ukrainian Drones Intercepted Across Regions
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry has reported that its air defenses intercepted nearly 270 Ukrainian drones over more than two dozen regions in a single day, according to official statements.
The ministry said some unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down as far as the Chelyabinsk Region in the Ural Mountains, around 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, indicating the depth of the reported incursions.
Regional officials also reported casualties linked to the attacks. In Moscow Region, a man in his seventies was killed, according to Governor Andrey Vorobyev.
The Defense Ministry stated that more than 600 drones had been launched over Russian territory within a 48-hour period. It also referenced earlier incidents during the same week, including attacks in border regions where fatalities were reported, such as the deaths of two teenagers in Belgorod Region and additional casualties in separate strikes on vehicles.
According to reports, Ukraine has intensified long-range drone operations in recent months, targeting industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, and logistics sites inside Russia. In parallel, Russian forces have continued strikes on military-related infrastructure and power systems in Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry has also previously released information it claims identifies companies in European countries involved in supplying drone-related technology to Ukraine, warning that continued escalation could significantly worsen the broader security situation across Europe.
The ministry said some unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down as far as the Chelyabinsk Region in the Ural Mountains, around 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, indicating the depth of the reported incursions.
Regional officials also reported casualties linked to the attacks. In Moscow Region, a man in his seventies was killed, according to Governor Andrey Vorobyev.
The Defense Ministry stated that more than 600 drones had been launched over Russian territory within a 48-hour period. It also referenced earlier incidents during the same week, including attacks in border regions where fatalities were reported, such as the deaths of two teenagers in Belgorod Region and additional casualties in separate strikes on vehicles.
According to reports, Ukraine has intensified long-range drone operations in recent months, targeting industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, and logistics sites inside Russia. In parallel, Russian forces have continued strikes on military-related infrastructure and power systems in Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry has also previously released information it claims identifies companies in European countries involved in supplying drone-related technology to Ukraine, warning that continued escalation could significantly worsen the broader security situation across Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment