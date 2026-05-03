QSE Index Opens Higher
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index recorded gains of 40.54 points, or 0.39%, at the start of Sunday's trading, to reach 10,528 points, supported by six sectors.
Data from QSE showed positive performance in the Transportation sector by (+0.81%), Real Estate (+0.75%), Banks and Financial Services (+0.66%), Consumer Goods and Services (+0.65%), Industrials (+0.06%), and Insurance (+0.01%). Meanwhile, performance was negative for the Telecoms sector by (-0.70%).
At 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 169.155 million, with 34.526 million shares traded in 3,095 transactions.
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