Invaders Launch Ballistic Missile Strike On Mykolaiv, Leaving Two People Injured
“Mykolaiv. As of now, two people have been injured as a result of the ballistic strike on the city; all necessary medical assistance is being provided,” the message reads.Read also: Two dead and five injured in Odesa region following attack on port infrastructure
As reported, in the Mykolaiv region, the Russian army again attacked energy infrastructure damaging houses, farm buildings, and a trolleybus; there are power outages.
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