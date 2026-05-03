In Kherson Region, Village Of Inzhenerne Attacked By Drones For Two Days Casualties And Damage Reported

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“The Russians have already launched more than a hundred UAVs at residential areas. A five-story building has been damaged. A fire broke out in another apartment building. Two people were injured,” the report states.

It is noted that one victim was hospitalized in serious condition, while the other received medical assistance on the spot.

Attack on civilian transport in Kherson: Injury toll climbs to five, one dead

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked civilian cars in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson early this morning; one man was killed, and four others were wounde d.