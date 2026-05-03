NEET (UG) 2026: NTA Conducts Exam For Over 22.79 Lakh Candidates

Over 22.79 Lakh Candidates Appear for NEET (UG) 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) 2026 on Sunday from 2 PM to 5 PM across India and abroad, with over 22.79 lakh candidates appearing at more than 5,400 centres. Special provisions, including extra time, have been made for candidates with disabilities, while over 2 lakh personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam.

As per the NTA, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) is fully prepared for the conduct of NEET (UG) 2026, scheduled today from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination up to 6:00 PM."

"The examination will be conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates, making NEET (UG) 2026 one of the largest entrance examinations in the world. In all, over 2 lakh personnel have been mobilised to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for 22.79 lakh candidates," the statement read.

Exam Day in Kanyakumari

In Kanyakumari, a total of 4,945 candidates are appearing for the NEET examination at 10 centres across Kanyakumari district, with students seen waiting outside exam venues despite the scorching heat. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the nationwide entrance examination for medical courses, is being held this afternoon. In the Kanyakumari district, 4,945 candidates have registered to take the exam. Ten examination centres have been set up across the district, including Carmel Higher Secondary School, SLB School, and SMRV School in Vadassery, Nagercoil. Candidates began arriving at the centres as early as 10:00 am.

Aspirants across the country were seen reaching the examination centres, including in Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Jaipur (Rajasthan), and Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), to appear for the medical entrance exam. (ANI)

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