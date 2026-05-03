Pune Horror: Grieving Father Asks Politicians To Stay Away For Now

'No visits till justice': Father's plea

The father of the four-year-old who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Nasrapur in Pune district of Maharashtra, on Sunday, appealed to political leaders not to visit his home to offer condolences until his daughter gets justice and the accused is awarded capital punishment.

In a self-made video, the father of the deceased child is heard making a "humble request" on behalf of his family that no visits by political leaders be made at this time. He stated that the family would be willing to meet politicians and others only after justice is served in the case. "We are currently in Dehu to immerse my daughter's ashes. During this time, I've been informed by relatives and friends that several politicians have been visiting our home to offer condolences etc. I want to make one humble request on behalf of my family and myself until my daughter receives justice and the accused is awarded the death penalty, no politician should come to our home to meet us. We will only be open to meeting anyone, including politicians, once justice is served. Until then, we request that no visits be made to offer condolences," the man is heard saying in the video.

Accused a repeat offender

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man who lived in the surrounding area in a village in Pune district. According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill, the accused has two similar cases against him.

The accused was arrested shortly after the incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child. The Pune (Rural) SP told ANI, "The accused is a 65-year-old man who lives in the surrounding area. He lured the girl and did this...We arrested the accused within an hour of receiving information...The accused has two similar cases registered against him, including a POCSO case in 2015. Investigation reveals that he is of this tendency."

Incident sparks political blame game

The incident triggered criticism of the Maharashtra government, with opposition party UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut terming the State goverment as "useless" and "incompetent". "A 4-year-old girl was raped in this State. Criminals should fear the law. This government is responsible for this. The government is busy with VIP security and spends a month each touring Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and Bengal. Who will look after things here?," said Raut.

"Perhaps the mother of the child who was raped and murdered could be this government's own 'Ladli Behna'. Can you buy that mother's emotions for Rs 1,500? The real accused is this government, which is useless and incompetent. What is the police doing there? What is happening in this country? The Constitution is being violated. And you are lathi-charging the public who came out carrying that child's dead body," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Devendra Fadnavis called out the Opposition for "failure" to introspect on their own conduct during their tenure. Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said it was a "laughable matter" that people who are involved in the "cash for transfer" scandal are attempting to "lecture" the government. "Opposition is that they never introspect or look into their own conduct. They fail to acknowledge what transpired during their own tenure. If people involved in 'cash-for-transfers' scandals attempt to lecture us, it would truly be a laughable matter," said Fadnavis. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)