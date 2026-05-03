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Trump Attacks Democrats Over Filibuster, Midterm Election Claims
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump used social media on Saturday to sharply criticize Democrats and the use of the congressional filibuster, accusing them of attempting to “rig” the upcoming midterm elections in November, according to reports.
Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump repeated long-standing claims about the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, alleging without evidence that it had been “rigged” and “stolen.”
He also urged Republicans to take a harder stance, writing in all capital letters that opposition figures were harmful to the country and warning that political challenges were intensifying ahead of the elections.
In his posts, Trump described Democrats in highly critical terms and accused them of trying to destabilize the United States, framing the situation in extreme language.
His comments came shortly after Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a task force aimed at protecting the 2026 midterm elections from what he described as threats posed by Trump and his allies. The initiative includes participation from former US Attorney General Eric Holder as an adviser.
Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump repeated long-standing claims about the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, alleging without evidence that it had been “rigged” and “stolen.”
He also urged Republicans to take a harder stance, writing in all capital letters that opposition figures were harmful to the country and warning that political challenges were intensifying ahead of the elections.
In his posts, Trump described Democrats in highly critical terms and accused them of trying to destabilize the United States, framing the situation in extreme language.
His comments came shortly after Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a task force aimed at protecting the 2026 midterm elections from what he described as threats posed by Trump and his allies. The initiative includes participation from former US Attorney General Eric Holder as an adviser.
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