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Jordan Carries Out Strikes on Smuggling Sites in Southern Syria
(MENAFN) The Jordanian armed forces said early Sunday that they carried out strikes against locations used by drug and arms smugglers near the kingdom’s northern border in southern Syria, according to a news agency.
The military stated that the operation targeted facilities and warehouses allegedly used as staging points for smuggling activities into Jordan. It added that the sites were identified through intelligence and were destroyed in what it described as precision strikes.
Authorities said the action was aimed at curbing increasing attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons across the border.
Meanwhile, Syrian media reports, citing unnamed sources, said Jordanian aircraft struck a site believed to contain weapons and narcotics in the village of Shahba in Suwayda province. Other nearby areas, including a former state security building, were also reportedly hit, with drone activity and ambulance movements observed in the aftermath.
Jordan has conducted similar operations in recent years targeting smuggling networks along its border with Syria.
The developments come as Syria’s new leadership works to tighten security nationwide following major political changes in late 2024, when long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad left power after decades in office and a transitional administration took over in early 2025.
The military stated that the operation targeted facilities and warehouses allegedly used as staging points for smuggling activities into Jordan. It added that the sites were identified through intelligence and were destroyed in what it described as precision strikes.
Authorities said the action was aimed at curbing increasing attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons across the border.
Meanwhile, Syrian media reports, citing unnamed sources, said Jordanian aircraft struck a site believed to contain weapons and narcotics in the village of Shahba in Suwayda province. Other nearby areas, including a former state security building, were also reportedly hit, with drone activity and ambulance movements observed in the aftermath.
Jordan has conducted similar operations in recent years targeting smuggling networks along its border with Syria.
The developments come as Syria’s new leadership works to tighten security nationwide following major political changes in late 2024, when long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad left power after decades in office and a transitional administration took over in early 2025.
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