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Trump Defends Iran Blockade Amid “Terminated” War Claim
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Saturday described the US naval blockade on Iranian ports as a “very friendly” measure, arguing that it does not conflict with his earlier statement that hostilities with Iran have been “terminated,” according to reports.
Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said the blockade was not being opposed and insisted it was operating without challenge.
“Well, it is very friendly blockade. Nobody is even challenging it. Nobody at all is challenging it,” he said.
He also warned that military action could resume if Iran engages in what he called misconduct, leaving open the possibility of renewed strikes depending on future developments.
In separate remarks on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would soon review a proposed Iranian plan intended to end the conflict, but expressed doubt over its acceptance. He also argued that Iran has not “paid a big enough price” for its actions over the past decades.
Additionally, Trump referenced past US presidential military actions taken without congressional approval, claiming such moves have often been considered unconstitutional.
Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said the blockade was not being opposed and insisted it was operating without challenge.
“Well, it is very friendly blockade. Nobody is even challenging it. Nobody at all is challenging it,” he said.
He also warned that military action could resume if Iran engages in what he called misconduct, leaving open the possibility of renewed strikes depending on future developments.
In separate remarks on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would soon review a proposed Iranian plan intended to end the conflict, but expressed doubt over its acceptance. He also argued that Iran has not “paid a big enough price” for its actions over the past decades.
Additionally, Trump referenced past US presidential military actions taken without congressional approval, claiming such moves have often been considered unconstitutional.
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