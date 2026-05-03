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Russia’s Lavrov, Iran’s Araghchi Hold Phone Talks on Key Issues
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday, covering a broad agenda that included freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the future of Iran's nuclear program, according to Moscow's foreign ministry.
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both sides engaged in a substantive exchange of views on prospects for a full halt to hostilities and efforts to stabilize the increasingly volatile military and political landscape across the Middle East.
Moscow used the call to reaffirm its backing for ongoing mediation efforts in the region, signaling its readiness to fully underwrite a political and diplomatic process aimed at reaching durable agreements and establishing lasting peace.
The two top diplomats also addressed the movement of Russian vessels and cargo through the Strait of Hormuz — a strategically critical waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil supply transits — the ministry noted.
The conversation reflects deepening coordination between Moscow and Tehran at a moment of heightened regional tension, with both nations sharing an interest in shaping the diplomatic trajectory of Middle East security arrangements and safeguarding their respective maritime and economic interests.
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both sides engaged in a substantive exchange of views on prospects for a full halt to hostilities and efforts to stabilize the increasingly volatile military and political landscape across the Middle East.
Moscow used the call to reaffirm its backing for ongoing mediation efforts in the region, signaling its readiness to fully underwrite a political and diplomatic process aimed at reaching durable agreements and establishing lasting peace.
The two top diplomats also addressed the movement of Russian vessels and cargo through the Strait of Hormuz — a strategically critical waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil supply transits — the ministry noted.
The conversation reflects deepening coordination between Moscow and Tehran at a moment of heightened regional tension, with both nations sharing an interest in shaping the diplomatic trajectory of Middle East security arrangements and safeguarding their respective maritime and economic interests.
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