403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuela Confirms Participation in ICJ Hearings on Essequibo Dispute
(MENAFN) Venezuela announced on Saturday that it will take part in hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) scheduled for May 4, which will address the long-running territorial dispute over the Essequibo region, according to reports.
However, Caracas stressed that its participation does not represent any acceptance of the court’s jurisdiction over the case. In a statement issued through Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, the government said it is attending the proceedings in The Hague only to present what it describes as its historical claims to the territory.
The administration led by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez reiterated that joining the hearings “in no way implies consent or recognition” of the ICJ’s authority to settle the dispute.
It maintains that the case was brought forward unilaterally by Guyana, which currently administers the resource-rich area.
Officials in Caracas also argue that Venezuelans reaffirmed their position in a 2023 consultative referendum supporting sovereignty claims over the region. The government further insisted that it does not recognize any ruling the court may issue.
The Essequibo dispute dates back to the 19th century, following the 1899 arbitral award that established the boundary between Venezuela and then-British Guiana. Tensions resurfaced in 2015 after major offshore oil discoveries in the area, intensifying the longstanding disagreement between the two countries.
However, Caracas stressed that its participation does not represent any acceptance of the court’s jurisdiction over the case. In a statement issued through Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, the government said it is attending the proceedings in The Hague only to present what it describes as its historical claims to the territory.
The administration led by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez reiterated that joining the hearings “in no way implies consent or recognition” of the ICJ’s authority to settle the dispute.
It maintains that the case was brought forward unilaterally by Guyana, which currently administers the resource-rich area.
Officials in Caracas also argue that Venezuelans reaffirmed their position in a 2023 consultative referendum supporting sovereignty claims over the region. The government further insisted that it does not recognize any ruling the court may issue.
The Essequibo dispute dates back to the 19th century, following the 1899 arbitral award that established the boundary between Venezuela and then-British Guiana. Tensions resurfaced in 2015 after major offshore oil discoveries in the area, intensifying the longstanding disagreement between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment