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Israel Expands Control in Gaza Beyond Ceasefire Boundaries
(MENAFN) A shifting internal boundary known as the “orange line” is reportedly altering conditions inside the Gaza Strip, as Israeli forces expand their presence beyond the limits outlined in a ceasefire agreement that began in October 2025.
According to reports, the change follows movement beyond the earlier “yellow line,” which had marked the initial deployment line under the first phase of the truce. Instead of further withdrawals as outlined in the agreement, the control line has reportedly been pushed further into the territory.
Under the original ceasefire arrangement, the yellow line divided areas of Israeli military presence in the east from zones where Palestinian civilians remained in the west, covering around 53% of the enclave.
However, Palestinian sources say the boundary has gradually shifted westward in recent months. Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, said Israel has advanced the line further into Gaza by around 8% to 9%, bringing the total area under Israeli control to more than 60%.
He added that this has reduced the remaining area accessible to Palestinians to approximately 38% of the enclave, worsening already critical humanitarian conditions.
According to reports, the change follows movement beyond the earlier “yellow line,” which had marked the initial deployment line under the first phase of the truce. Instead of further withdrawals as outlined in the agreement, the control line has reportedly been pushed further into the territory.
Under the original ceasefire arrangement, the yellow line divided areas of Israeli military presence in the east from zones where Palestinian civilians remained in the west, covering around 53% of the enclave.
However, Palestinian sources say the boundary has gradually shifted westward in recent months. Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, said Israel has advanced the line further into Gaza by around 8% to 9%, bringing the total area under Israeli control to more than 60%.
He added that this has reduced the remaining area accessible to Palestinians to approximately 38% of the enclave, worsening already critical humanitarian conditions.
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