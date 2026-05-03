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AIR INDIA EXPRESS REINSTATES FLIGHTS TO WEST ASIA, OPERATES OVER 40 DAILY FLIGHTS TO THE REGION
(MENAFN- OZON MARKETING) 30-April-2026, GCC: Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, has announced the reinstatement of operations to Qatar and Bahrain, along with additional flights to the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia, starting 30 April 2026.
Flights have resumed from major Indian metros and regional gateways, including Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi.
Air India Express will continue operating to Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Muscat, with the reinstatement of established routes connecting India to the Gulf region.
Schedule effective from April 30, 2026 *
CountryAirportOperating Sectors
UAEDubaiKannur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Tiruchirappalli
Abu DhabiDelhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai
Ras Al KhaimahKochi, Kozhikode
SharjahAmritsar, Jaipur, Kannur, Kozhikode, Varanasi
Al AinKozhikode
OmanMuscatDelhi, Kannur, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
Saudi ArabiaJeddahBengaluru, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Mangaluru
RiyadhKannur, Kochi
DammamKochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru
BahrainBahrainKannur, Kozhikode
QatarDohaKochi, Kozhikode
KuwaitKuwait-
About Air India Express
Air India Express is A Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737s and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India’s most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.
With thoughtfully curated touches - from ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits for over 20 million members, Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality.
Flights have resumed from major Indian metros and regional gateways, including Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi.
Air India Express will continue operating to Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Muscat, with the reinstatement of established routes connecting India to the Gulf region.
Schedule effective from April 30, 2026 *
CountryAirportOperating Sectors
UAEDubaiKannur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Tiruchirappalli
Abu DhabiDelhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai
Ras Al KhaimahKochi, Kozhikode
SharjahAmritsar, Jaipur, Kannur, Kozhikode, Varanasi
Al AinKozhikode
OmanMuscatDelhi, Kannur, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
Saudi ArabiaJeddahBengaluru, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Mangaluru
RiyadhKannur, Kochi
DammamKochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru
BahrainBahrainKannur, Kozhikode
QatarDohaKochi, Kozhikode
KuwaitKuwait-
About Air India Express
Air India Express is A Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737s and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India’s most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.
With thoughtfully curated touches - from ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits for over 20 million members, Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality.
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