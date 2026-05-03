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Iran Says Trump’s “Pirates” Comment Admits US Naval Actions
(MENAFN) Iran has criticized comments made by US President Donald Trump, saying his comparison of American naval operations to “pirates” amounts to what it called a clear admission regarding US conduct at sea, according to reports.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baqai said Trump’s remarks effectively acknowledged what Tehran views as illegal seizures of Iranian vessels. He cited the president as openly describing such actions in terms that Iran interprets as confirmation of wrongdoing.
In comments posted on social media, Baqai argued that the statement was not accidental but rather a direct acknowledgment of what he described as unlawful behavior affecting international maritime routes. He called on the international community, UN member states, and the UN Secretary-General to reject any attempt to legitimize such actions.
The reaction followed Trump’s recent remarks in which he described US naval operations involving the seizure of a vessel and its cargo, stating that forces had taken control of the ship and its oil. He also referred to the operations in terms that suggested aggressive maritime enforcement, which sparked Iran’s response.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baqai said Trump’s remarks effectively acknowledged what Tehran views as illegal seizures of Iranian vessels. He cited the president as openly describing such actions in terms that Iran interprets as confirmation of wrongdoing.
In comments posted on social media, Baqai argued that the statement was not accidental but rather a direct acknowledgment of what he described as unlawful behavior affecting international maritime routes. He called on the international community, UN member states, and the UN Secretary-General to reject any attempt to legitimize such actions.
The reaction followed Trump’s recent remarks in which he described US naval operations involving the seizure of a vessel and its cargo, stating that forces had taken control of the ship and its oil. He also referred to the operations in terms that suggested aggressive maritime enforcement, which sparked Iran’s response.
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