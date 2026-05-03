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Faster, In Real-Time, Enhanced ‘Audio Eraser’ With the Galaxy S26 Series
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Audio Eraser on Galaxy devices reduces unnecessary noise in videos and amplifies desired sounds, enabling a more immersive viewing experience. First introduced for editing saved content on the Galaxy S25 series, the feature has evolved significantly over the generations. Audio Eraser expanded to support playback adjustments within native apps — such as Gallery and Voice Recorder — on Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7.
Now, with the Galaxy S26 series, it has reached new heights by supporting real-time audio control on content streamed across various platforms. In this article, we’ll dive deeper into these advancements.
From Fix it Later to Filter it Now
Starting with the Galaxy S26 series, Audio Eraser has evolved into a live audio experience. It enables real-time sound separation and optimization across voices, music and background noise, not only for recorded content but also for over-the-top (OTT) or social media content you are watching. This advancement shifts the focus from post-recording edits to real-time audio management.
By integrating an AI sound engine with advanced sound separation technology, the Galaxy S26 series allows you to instantly adjust and control sound as it occurs. This ensures a clear, immersive listening experience across various streaming platforms by effectively neutralizing distracting background noise.
The video below shows how the Galaxy S26 series keeps the sounds you want to hear clear, even in noisy environments.
Seamless Access, Total Control
You can easily adjust noise and reduce distractions directly from the Quick panel without needing to rewind or replay content. While the video is playing, simply swipe down from the top right of the screen and tap the Audio Eraser icon to start filtering the sound right away.
Once activated, the feature offers advanced controls for a more professional touch. You can adjust the “Strength” slider to fine-tune noise reduction and enable “Voice Focus” to hear crystal-clear dialogue in the video.
With the Galaxy S26 series, you can enjoy tailored sound quality in real-time, regardless of the content you’re watching.
Audio Eraser is no longer limited to reducing noise. It now allows you to easily design your sound in real time. Enjoy the more personalized and comfortable listening experience with the Galaxy S26 series.
Now, with the Galaxy S26 series, it has reached new heights by supporting real-time audio control on content streamed across various platforms. In this article, we’ll dive deeper into these advancements.
From Fix it Later to Filter it Now
Starting with the Galaxy S26 series, Audio Eraser has evolved into a live audio experience. It enables real-time sound separation and optimization across voices, music and background noise, not only for recorded content but also for over-the-top (OTT) or social media content you are watching. This advancement shifts the focus from post-recording edits to real-time audio management.
By integrating an AI sound engine with advanced sound separation technology, the Galaxy S26 series allows you to instantly adjust and control sound as it occurs. This ensures a clear, immersive listening experience across various streaming platforms by effectively neutralizing distracting background noise.
The video below shows how the Galaxy S26 series keeps the sounds you want to hear clear, even in noisy environments.
Seamless Access, Total Control
You can easily adjust noise and reduce distractions directly from the Quick panel without needing to rewind or replay content. While the video is playing, simply swipe down from the top right of the screen and tap the Audio Eraser icon to start filtering the sound right away.
Once activated, the feature offers advanced controls for a more professional touch. You can adjust the “Strength” slider to fine-tune noise reduction and enable “Voice Focus” to hear crystal-clear dialogue in the video.
With the Galaxy S26 series, you can enjoy tailored sound quality in real-time, regardless of the content you’re watching.
Audio Eraser is no longer limited to reducing noise. It now allows you to easily design your sound in real time. Enjoy the more personalized and comfortable listening experience with the Galaxy S26 series.
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