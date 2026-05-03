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Growing US-Israel Coordination Raises Prospect of Renewed Strike on Iran
(MENAFN) According to reports, Israel’s military leadership has stepped up communication with US Central Command as both sides explore potential military options involving Iran. Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has reportedly been in close contact with CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper, engaging in discussions focused on aligning strategies and preparing for possible action.
As stated by reports, these exchanges have recently intensified, reflecting efforts to synchronize any prospective military moves. At the same time, Israeli forces are said to be making operational preparations for a potential new offensive. Evaluations suggest that, should escalation occur, targets could include key infrastructure such as transportation routes and energy systems.
According to the same accounts, Israel is also reinforcing its defensive posture, maintaining heightened readiness levels amid concerns that tensions could quickly reignite into active conflict.
Reports further indicate that the United States is weighing the possibility of launching a limited strike within Iran. The objective of such an operation would be to pressure Tehran into reaching an agreement regarding its nuclear activities, although no conclusive decision has yet been made about how or when such a step might take place.
As stated by reports, coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv also involves tracking Iran’s efforts to restore damaged facilities. In the event of further strikes, potential targets may include energy-related sites, industrial complexes such as steel plants, as well as oil and gas resources.
According to reports, the current situation follows a period of heightened conflict that began on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces initiated strikes on Iran. This triggered retaliatory actions by Tehran against American allies in the Gulf region and led to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later declared on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan, followed by negotiations held in Islamabad on April 11 and 12. However, those discussions concluded without producing a formal agreement.
Subsequently, US President Donald Trump extended the truce unilaterally, reportedly in response to a request from Pakistan, though no specific end date for the extension was announced.
As stated by reports, these exchanges have recently intensified, reflecting efforts to synchronize any prospective military moves. At the same time, Israeli forces are said to be making operational preparations for a potential new offensive. Evaluations suggest that, should escalation occur, targets could include key infrastructure such as transportation routes and energy systems.
According to the same accounts, Israel is also reinforcing its defensive posture, maintaining heightened readiness levels amid concerns that tensions could quickly reignite into active conflict.
Reports further indicate that the United States is weighing the possibility of launching a limited strike within Iran. The objective of such an operation would be to pressure Tehran into reaching an agreement regarding its nuclear activities, although no conclusive decision has yet been made about how or when such a step might take place.
As stated by reports, coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv also involves tracking Iran’s efforts to restore damaged facilities. In the event of further strikes, potential targets may include energy-related sites, industrial complexes such as steel plants, as well as oil and gas resources.
According to reports, the current situation follows a period of heightened conflict that began on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces initiated strikes on Iran. This triggered retaliatory actions by Tehran against American allies in the Gulf region and led to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later declared on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan, followed by negotiations held in Islamabad on April 11 and 12. However, those discussions concluded without producing a formal agreement.
Subsequently, US President Donald Trump extended the truce unilaterally, reportedly in response to a request from Pakistan, though no specific end date for the extension was announced.
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