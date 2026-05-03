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Spike in US Military Air Activity Toward Middle East Amid Rising Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) According to reports, US military air operations toward the Middle East have increased significantly, with a noticeable rise in transport and refueling aircraft movements linked to ongoing tensions involving Iran.
As stated by reports, an analysis using flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed an unusual concentration of US military aircraft traveling from Europe toward Middle Eastern destinations on May 2. The movement included multiple strategic airlift and support missions.
According to reports, the aircraft involved included C-17A Globemaster III transport planes, which are capable of carrying large cargo loads and personnel, as well as the larger C-5M Super Galaxy used for heavy strategic transport missions.
Reports also indicate the presence of KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tankers and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft operating in the region, supporting extended air operations across multiple areas.
As stated by reports, at least a dozen transport aircraft were observed heading toward the region, with some flights departing from Germany. In addition, refueling aircraft were tracked operating in airspace near Israel and surrounding areas.
According to reports, intelligence-gathering activity was also observed, including a Boeing RC-135W reconnaissance aircraft operating near Bahrain.
Some transport aircraft departing from the United States were also observed without confirmed destinations at the time of tracking, according to the same reports.
As stated by reports, the surge in activity comes in the context of heightened regional tensions following earlier military strikes involving the US and Israel against Iran, which reportedly triggered retaliatory actions and disruptions in regional maritime routes.
Reports also note that US naval enforcement measures in the region have increased in parallel with these developments, reflecting a broader escalation in military posture across the area.
As stated by reports, an analysis using flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed an unusual concentration of US military aircraft traveling from Europe toward Middle Eastern destinations on May 2. The movement included multiple strategic airlift and support missions.
According to reports, the aircraft involved included C-17A Globemaster III transport planes, which are capable of carrying large cargo loads and personnel, as well as the larger C-5M Super Galaxy used for heavy strategic transport missions.
Reports also indicate the presence of KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tankers and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft operating in the region, supporting extended air operations across multiple areas.
As stated by reports, at least a dozen transport aircraft were observed heading toward the region, with some flights departing from Germany. In addition, refueling aircraft were tracked operating in airspace near Israel and surrounding areas.
According to reports, intelligence-gathering activity was also observed, including a Boeing RC-135W reconnaissance aircraft operating near Bahrain.
Some transport aircraft departing from the United States were also observed without confirmed destinations at the time of tracking, according to the same reports.
As stated by reports, the surge in activity comes in the context of heightened regional tensions following earlier military strikes involving the US and Israel against Iran, which reportedly triggered retaliatory actions and disruptions in regional maritime routes.
Reports also note that US naval enforcement measures in the region have increased in parallel with these developments, reflecting a broader escalation in military posture across the area.
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