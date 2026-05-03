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North Korea Rejects US Cyberattack Allegations
(MENAFN) According to reports, North Korea has strongly dismissed accusations from the United States linking it to international cyberattacks, calling the claims politically motivated and unfounded.
As stated by reports, a spokesperson from North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that Washington is promoting a “non-existent cyber threat” narrative for political purposes. The official, quoted by the Korean Central News Agency, described the allegations as an “absurd slander” intended to damage the country’s image.
According to reports, the spokesperson further argued that US institutions and media outlets are collectively attempting to shape international perception by attributing global cyber incidents to Pyongyang. The statement claimed that all such assertions are part of a coordinated effort to portray North Korea as responsible for widespread digital fraud.
The spokesperson also rejected US claims of victimhood in cyberspace, arguing that Washington itself engages in extensive cyber operations globally. As stated by reports, the official characterized the accusations as an extension of what it described as hostile US policy toward North Korea.
Reports indicate that Pyongyang warned it would take unspecified countermeasures to defend its interests and citizens if what it sees as hostile actions continue.
According to reports, US authorities have repeatedly accused North Korea of state-backed cyber activities, including hacking operations and cryptocurrency-related theft. In March, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on individuals and entities alleged to be linked to North Korean IT networks involved in generating illicit revenue through digital assets.
As stated by reports, a spokesperson from North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that Washington is promoting a “non-existent cyber threat” narrative for political purposes. The official, quoted by the Korean Central News Agency, described the allegations as an “absurd slander” intended to damage the country’s image.
According to reports, the spokesperson further argued that US institutions and media outlets are collectively attempting to shape international perception by attributing global cyber incidents to Pyongyang. The statement claimed that all such assertions are part of a coordinated effort to portray North Korea as responsible for widespread digital fraud.
The spokesperson also rejected US claims of victimhood in cyberspace, arguing that Washington itself engages in extensive cyber operations globally. As stated by reports, the official characterized the accusations as an extension of what it described as hostile US policy toward North Korea.
Reports indicate that Pyongyang warned it would take unspecified countermeasures to defend its interests and citizens if what it sees as hostile actions continue.
According to reports, US authorities have repeatedly accused North Korea of state-backed cyber activities, including hacking operations and cryptocurrency-related theft. In March, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on individuals and entities alleged to be linked to North Korean IT networks involved in generating illicit revenue through digital assets.
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