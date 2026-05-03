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Iran Reportedly Proposes One-Month Deadline for US Deal to End Blockade
(MENAFN) According to reports, Iran has set a one-month timeframe for negotiations with the United States aimed at reaching an agreement that would address maritime access, ongoing military tensions, and broader regional conflicts.
As stated by reports, the proposal includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending a US naval blockade, and establishing a permanent ceasefire related to conflicts involving Iran and Lebanon.
According to reports, the revised framework document was submitted to Washington and outlines a structured two-phase negotiation process. The first phase would focus on securing an initial agreement within one month, while a second phase would address Iran’s nuclear program in more detailed talks afterward.
As stated by reports, the proposal was described by sources as setting strict conditions and timelines for progress, reflecting Tehran’s push for rapid diplomatic movement on multiple fronts.
US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters, said he is reviewing the proposal but expressed skepticism about its acceptability. He remarked that he would examine the details before making a final judgment.
According to reports, Trump also made comments suggesting the possibility of future military action if Iran were to act in ways Washington considers hostile, while maintaining that decisions would depend on future developments.
In parallel statements, he reiterated that the US naval presence in the region, including maritime restrictions affecting Iranian shipping, remains in place and described it as a controlled and non-escalatory measure, while also maintaining that hostilities have already been declared concluded.
As stated by reports, Trump later criticized the Iranian proposal on social media, arguing that Iran had not “paid a big enough price” for past actions and suggesting doubts about whether the offer would be acceptable to Washington.
As stated by reports, the proposal includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending a US naval blockade, and establishing a permanent ceasefire related to conflicts involving Iran and Lebanon.
According to reports, the revised framework document was submitted to Washington and outlines a structured two-phase negotiation process. The first phase would focus on securing an initial agreement within one month, while a second phase would address Iran’s nuclear program in more detailed talks afterward.
As stated by reports, the proposal was described by sources as setting strict conditions and timelines for progress, reflecting Tehran’s push for rapid diplomatic movement on multiple fronts.
US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters, said he is reviewing the proposal but expressed skepticism about its acceptability. He remarked that he would examine the details before making a final judgment.
According to reports, Trump also made comments suggesting the possibility of future military action if Iran were to act in ways Washington considers hostile, while maintaining that decisions would depend on future developments.
In parallel statements, he reiterated that the US naval presence in the region, including maritime restrictions affecting Iranian shipping, remains in place and described it as a controlled and non-escalatory measure, while also maintaining that hostilities have already been declared concluded.
As stated by reports, Trump later criticized the Iranian proposal on social media, arguing that Iran had not “paid a big enough price” for past actions and suggesting doubts about whether the offer would be acceptable to Washington.
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