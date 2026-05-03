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CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: ANI-MAY - A GLOBAL CELEBRATION OF ANIME ACROSS DIGITAL, RETAIL, EVENTS, GAMING, AND MORE
(MENAFN- Panasian1)
UAE/KSA (April 28, 2026) – ’t’s an anime pa–ty – and everyone is invited! Crunchyroll, the global brand serving anime fandom, today announced its biggest Ani-M—y yet—a month-long, worldwide celebration filled with experiences across screens, games, and real-world moments, giving fans everywhere more ways to come together, celebrate, and show all the ways they love and live anime.
This year, Ani-May goes beyond watc’ing. It’s about liv—ng anime — transforming May into an inescapable cultural moment where fans everywhere can discover new series, unlock rewards, and connect with the community like never before. Expect moments across fan-favorite franchises, including JUJUTSU KAISEN, Hell’s Paradise, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Solo Leveling, and Frieren: ’eyond Journey’s End.
“Anime is something we celebrate every day, but Ani-May is our chance to deepen that connection with fans’even further. It’s a moment to come together, revisit old favorites, discover something new, and shop, play, and watch in ways t”at feel meaningful,” said Gita Rebbapragada, Chief Operating “fficer, Crunchyroll. “T’roughout the month, we’re creating new ways to engage and celebrate as a community, all leading up to the Anime Awards, where we honor the creators behind the stories that inspire a”diences around the world.”
“It’s been incredible to see how many partners around the world are leaning into Ani-May and wanting t” celebrate anime alongside us,” said Scott Donaton, SVP, Global B“and and Community, Crunchyroll. “They recognize anime as a powerful ’ultural connector, and together we’re creating moments that bring fans and commun”ties closer across every touchpoint.”
Kickin– off the celebration, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc streams exclusively on Crunchyroll beginning April 30. Ahead of the celebration, fans can also tune into a special Ani-May Instagram livestream, where host Tim Lyu and guest actor Adam McArthur (JUJUTSU KAISEN) give fans a first look at everything the month has in store.
And for the first time ever, Ani-May introduces a lineup of ambassadors — including REI AMI, Big Sean, Noah Lyles, and mor— — joining Crunchy’oll’s beloved character Hime to bring the celebration to life through cosplay, curated Spotify playlists, dubbing moments, and exclusive anime-inspired content.
Crunchyroll will also be running a special multi-title digital campaign across YouTube, TikTok, and Meta platforms in Saudi Arabia and UAE for a month.
Ani-May Central to’find what’s happening near them.
UAE/KSA (April 28, 2026) – ’t’s an anime pa–ty – and everyone is invited! Crunchyroll, the global brand serving anime fandom, today announced its biggest Ani-M—y yet—a month-long, worldwide celebration filled with experiences across screens, games, and real-world moments, giving fans everywhere more ways to come together, celebrate, and show all the ways they love and live anime.
This year, Ani-May goes beyond watc’ing. It’s about liv—ng anime — transforming May into an inescapable cultural moment where fans everywhere can discover new series, unlock rewards, and connect with the community like never before. Expect moments across fan-favorite franchises, including JUJUTSU KAISEN, Hell’s Paradise, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Solo Leveling, and Frieren: ’eyond Journey’s End.
“Anime is something we celebrate every day, but Ani-May is our chance to deepen that connection with fans’even further. It’s a moment to come together, revisit old favorites, discover something new, and shop, play, and watch in ways t”at feel meaningful,” said Gita Rebbapragada, Chief Operating “fficer, Crunchyroll. “T’roughout the month, we’re creating new ways to engage and celebrate as a community, all leading up to the Anime Awards, where we honor the creators behind the stories that inspire a”diences around the world.”
“It’s been incredible to see how many partners around the world are leaning into Ani-May and wanting t” celebrate anime alongside us,” said Scott Donaton, SVP, Global B“and and Community, Crunchyroll. “They recognize anime as a powerful ’ultural connector, and together we’re creating moments that bring fans and commun”ties closer across every touchpoint.”
Kickin– off the celebration, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc streams exclusively on Crunchyroll beginning April 30. Ahead of the celebration, fans can also tune into a special Ani-May Instagram livestream, where host Tim Lyu and guest actor Adam McArthur (JUJUTSU KAISEN) give fans a first look at everything the month has in store.
And for the first time ever, Ani-May introduces a lineup of ambassadors — including REI AMI, Big Sean, Noah Lyles, and mor— — joining Crunchy’oll’s beloved character Hime to bring the celebration to life through cosplay, curated Spotify playlists, dubbing moments, and exclusive anime-inspired content.
Crunchyroll will also be running a special multi-title digital campaign across YouTube, TikTok, and Meta platforms in Saudi Arabia and UAE for a month.
Ani-May Central to’find what’s happening near them.
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