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Tensions Rise as Trump Criticizes European Allies Over Iran Dispute
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump openly expressed frustration with Italy and Spain, highlighting deepening divisions among NATO members over the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
Speaking as he departed the White House, Trump said, "I'm not happy with Italy, and I'm not happy with Spain. They feel it's okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Anybody that feels it's okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon is not very smart, and it'll be a terrible thing in the future if they're ever allowed to have a nuclear weapon."
As stated by reports, his remarks followed earlier comments suggesting he might reconsider the presence of US troops stationed in both countries. He had indicated that he “probably will” withdraw American forces, arguing that during critical moments tied to the conflict with Iran, support from these allies was lacking. Referring to that, he added: “We have to remember that.”
Addressing reporters in the Oval Office, Trump reiterated his stance, saying, “I probably will. Why shouldn’t I? You know, look, why shouldn’t I? Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible,” the US president told reporters in the Oval Office.
According to reports, Trump also broadened his criticism to NATO dynamics overall, stating, "It's NATO. It's not even the fact that they're bad. It's one thing if they said nicely, or if they said: 'Okay, we'll help, but the help is a little slow.' But the level, and we help them with Ukraine. You know, they made a mess out of Ukraine, a total mess, and we helped them with Ukraine,"
Reports further indicate that the US administration is evaluating its broader military footprint in Europe. Trump had earlier noted that officials are reviewing the possibility of reducing troop levels in Germany, with a decision expected in the near term, though specifics were not disclosed.
As stated by reports, these developments come after criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who questioned Washington’s approach to the Iran conflict and argued that the US lacks a clear “exit strategy,” adding that ongoing negotiations have left it “humiliated” by Iran.
Trump responded sharply to those remarks, saying that Merz “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” and accusing him of believing that it is “okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”
Defending his own approach, Trump said, “I am doing something with Iran right now that other nations or presidents should have done long ago,” Trump said. “No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both economically and otherwise.”
Speaking as he departed the White House, Trump said, "I'm not happy with Italy, and I'm not happy with Spain. They feel it's okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Anybody that feels it's okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon is not very smart, and it'll be a terrible thing in the future if they're ever allowed to have a nuclear weapon."
As stated by reports, his remarks followed earlier comments suggesting he might reconsider the presence of US troops stationed in both countries. He had indicated that he “probably will” withdraw American forces, arguing that during critical moments tied to the conflict with Iran, support from these allies was lacking. Referring to that, he added: “We have to remember that.”
Addressing reporters in the Oval Office, Trump reiterated his stance, saying, “I probably will. Why shouldn’t I? You know, look, why shouldn’t I? Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible,” the US president told reporters in the Oval Office.
According to reports, Trump also broadened his criticism to NATO dynamics overall, stating, "It's NATO. It's not even the fact that they're bad. It's one thing if they said nicely, or if they said: 'Okay, we'll help, but the help is a little slow.' But the level, and we help them with Ukraine. You know, they made a mess out of Ukraine, a total mess, and we helped them with Ukraine,"
Reports further indicate that the US administration is evaluating its broader military footprint in Europe. Trump had earlier noted that officials are reviewing the possibility of reducing troop levels in Germany, with a decision expected in the near term, though specifics were not disclosed.
As stated by reports, these developments come after criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who questioned Washington’s approach to the Iran conflict and argued that the US lacks a clear “exit strategy,” adding that ongoing negotiations have left it “humiliated” by Iran.
Trump responded sharply to those remarks, saying that Merz “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” and accusing him of believing that it is “okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”
Defending his own approach, Trump said, “I am doing something with Iran right now that other nations or presidents should have done long ago,” Trump said. “No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both economically and otherwise.”
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