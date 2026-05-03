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Erdoğan Reaffirms Strong Ties with Iraq in Call with PM-Designate
(MENAFN) According to reports, Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Iraq’s prime minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, during which he congratulated him on his nomination and voiced optimism about the swift formation of a stable and inclusive government.
As stated by reports, Erdoğan highlighted the progress made in strengthening cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq, noting that bilateral relations have gained strong momentum through structured and strategic engagement. He also emphasized Ankara’s intention to further expand this partnership in the coming period.
According to reports, Erdoğan pointed out that the Turkmen community represents an important link reinforcing the close relationship between the two nations.
He further stressed that Türkiye remains committed to advancing collaboration in several key sectors, including the Development Road Project, counterterrorism efforts, the defense industry, as well as energy and transportation initiatives.
As stated by reports, Erdoğan highlighted the progress made in strengthening cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq, noting that bilateral relations have gained strong momentum through structured and strategic engagement. He also emphasized Ankara’s intention to further expand this partnership in the coming period.
According to reports, Erdoğan pointed out that the Turkmen community represents an important link reinforcing the close relationship between the two nations.
He further stressed that Türkiye remains committed to advancing collaboration in several key sectors, including the Development Road Project, counterterrorism efforts, the defense industry, as well as energy and transportation initiatives.
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