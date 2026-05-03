Sunita Ahuja's Reunion With Krushna Makes Arti Singh Emotional, Says 'Can't Wait For...'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Actress Arti Singh revealed that she got all teary-eyed after seeing the much-awaited reunion of her bhai bhabhi Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah with their mami Sunita Ahuja.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant shared that she had wished for her family to be together for years.

Arti posted a few screenshots of the latest episode of the show "Laughter Chefs 3", on social media, where Krushna and Kashmera are contestants, and Sunita came as a guest, marking the heart-warming family union after a long time.

Unable to control her emotions, she wrote, "And tears were rolling down when yesterday I saw this episode.. for everyone it was a mami day but for us it was dream of so many years.. ours was always a close knit and happy family and then as it is said Wakt hota hai toh cheezein kabhi kabhi kharab ho jati hai. Aur sahi wakt pe sab sahi ho jata hai. This reunion was was my heartfelt wish of years.. and the way this has happen is just beautiful (sic)."

Revealing how she has dearly missed Mami Sunita, Mama Govinda and her cousins Tina and Yash, Arti added, "How @krushna30 @kashmera1 have said sorry. I know them personally I know how genuine it was. And @officialsunitaahuja mami I hv missed her and chi chi mama badly.. and more then them I had missed @tina @yash.. I just pray never never our anger or misunderstanding ever become big that we hv to stay away from our loved ones for so long.. we just loose beautiful years and how @kashmera1 beautifully put vo maa hai Haq hai unka. Our elders are our roots. I know how much Sunita mami and chichi mama has loved us like they loved their own children."

Arti ended the post by expressing her gratitude.

"I'm grateful and so happy. My heart is full. And I just want to thank god. Can't wait to hv one full happy family picture", she concluded.

A few years back, Govinda and Sunita got offended by a few jokes Krushna made about the 'Hero No 1' actor on national television.